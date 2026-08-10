Kylie Jenner shares glimpse from 29th b’day: Had my dream princess kitty night

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner celebrated her 29th birthday in true fairy-tale style with a dreamy pink princess kitty-themed party.

Kylie shared a string of pictures from the intimate celebration, which had her sister, children and friends such as Hailey Bieber in attendance and said that her heart was “so full”.

“Happy bday eve to meeee. I had my dream princess kitty bday night… my heart if so full… i love my life and my friends,” Kylie wrote as the caption.

Kylie starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021 and then the television series The Kardashians from 2022. She is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. She is currently the fifth-most-followed person on Instagram.

At age 14 in 2012, Jenner collaborated with the clothing brand with her sister Kendall, and created a line of clothing, Kendall & Kylie. In 2015, she launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Lip Kits.

She has been an influential figure in pop culture since the mid-2010s. In 2014 and 2015, Kylie was listed the Jenner sisters on their list of the most influential teens in the world, citing their considerable influence among youth on social media.

In 2017, she was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person to be featured on the list. Kylie also starred on her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie, which premiered in 2017.

On the personal front, in April 2017, Kylie was first seen with Travis Scott at Coachella. In 2018, she gave birth to their daughter Stormi.They broke up in September 2019 but quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic for the sake of their daughter and ended up rekindling their relationship.

In 2021, after weeks of speculation, she revealed that she and Scott were expecting their second child. Kylie gave birth to their son Aire in 2022. In January 2023, it was reported that the couple had split up again. In April 2023, Kylie started dating French-American actor Timothée Chalamet

--IANS

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