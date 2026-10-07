Kyle Chandler recollects changing gears on 'The Wolf of Wall Street' boat scene opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kyle Chandler, who is known for his work in ‘Argo’, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and others, recently recollected the boat scene from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ where he had to diss Leonardo DiCaprio’s titular character.

The actor recently spoke with BAFTA, and shared that the first few takes were awful for him, as he was not getting the nerve of the scene.

He said, “I see Leo DiCaprio coming across and I don't think I, I don't recall whether we had met or not. He's got a hat on and everything and shaking hands. We do the rehearsal, we come back the next day, we're back on this big old yacht and we start doing our scene where I'm a federal agent and I step onto the boat and we're having a conversation. The scene's not going too well. I can tell it's not going too well. I can tell he knows it's not going too well. And then we take a short break and I'm sitting on the boat”.

He further mentioned, “I see Mr. Scorsese walking on the dock on the phone. Of course, in my mind, immediately I'm thinking, ‘Who else can we bring in?’ And I was getting really nervous at this point. Luckily, I shut down. I sat in a little room myself and I thought, what's going on here? What's not working? Through that process of having a little bit of discipline and being cool about the whole thing, I came up with something and I started getting angry at Leo's character. The next take we did, I realized that this guy's a dirtbag. I'm this guy. I'm not Kyle, I'm this guy. The actor in me kicked in, all the lessons came back. All the training hit”.

“So I treated him like the way he should be treated in the scene and something happened that not only did I have power over him that I didn't have because of my fears prior and all the other actor stuff, but all of a sudden a humor came out too. Just when the helicopter stuff came up, you know, I started just laughing at him”, he added.

--IANS

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