March 24, 2026 2:04 PM हिंदी

Kutle Khan: Folk music has always carried the history of longing

Kutle Khan: Folk music has always carried the history of longing

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS)Singer Kutle Khan, whose new track ‘Ae Ajnabee’ with Aditya Rikhari and Ravator has been getting a good response, has said that folk music has always carried the history of longing, and the new track beautifully captures the emotion of longing.

The song is a part of the latest season of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’. It features the warm, effortless charm of Aditya Rikhari alongside the evocative artistry of folk maestro Kutle Khan and Ravator’s production, the track is a conversation between eras, between the love that was written in letters and the love that lives in unsent messages.

Talking about the song, Kutle Khan said, “Folk music has always carried the history of longing, it is built from it. With ‘Ae Ajnabee’, we weren't trying to recreate something old, we were letting something old speak in a new voice. That, to me, is what music should do, and Coke Studio Bharat created a space where that conversation is possible”.

‘Ae Ajnabee’ explores the simple yet universal truth, that while the language of love has changed, the ache beneath it remains the same. From the quiet of stolen glances and handwritten poetry to the restlessness of late-night texts and almost-confessions, the song traces longing across time without choosing sides.

Aditya Rikhari said, “‘Ae Ajnabee’ captures a feeling many of us have experienced. Wanting someone, missing someone, and not always having the words for it. What stands out to me is that the song doesn’t try to over-explain that emotion, it simply allows it to exist. Coke Studio Bharat gave us the space to approach it honestly and believe that truth is what listeners will respond to”.

Musically, the track mirrors the emotional bridge. Folk-rooted melody and contemporary pop find each other naturally here, shaping a track that carries tradition while breathing in the present. Rikhari anchors the song in the relatable and the real, while Kutle Khan brings a local depth and soulfulness that feels as old as longing itself. Ravator ties these worlds together, giving the track a finish that feels new, while keeping everything that matters intact.

Ravator said, "This song felt very instinctive from the start. For me, the approach to production was simple, protect the emotion at the centre of the track”.

“Aditya and Kutle Khan brought so much feeling to it that I just followed that energy. It was about listening carefully and building around what was already there”, he added.

--IANS

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