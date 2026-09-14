September 14, 2026 10:06 AM हिंदी

Kunickaa Sadanand says artists are treated ‘stepmother-like’: There are extra hours but no extra money

Kunickaa Sadanand says artistes are treated ‘stepmother-like’, there are extra hours but no extra money’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress and CINTAA member Kunickaa Sadanand has raised the issue of long working hours in the entertainment industry, pointing out that artistes often do not receive additional payment when shoots extend beyond their scheduled hours.

“There are long working hours. It shifts from 10-12 hours. And if there are extra hours, then there is no extra money,” she told IANS.

Kunickaa compared the situation with technicians, saying at least they are compensated when they work an additional shift.

“So the body of a technician, whether it's a light man, a sound man or whatever, they get their money. If there is an extra shift, they get paid. Somehow, artists are treated stepmother-like,” she said.

She stressed that the disparity needs to be addressed and artistes should also be compensated when they are required to work beyond their agreed hours.

Her comments come amid the recent CINTAA elections, which saw actress Upasana Singh victorious.

She had earlier also questioned CINTAA members Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure's decision to continue holding their positions in the association, despite fresh CINTAA elections being conducted.

She said that an association position should be about serving artistes and not holding on to power.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of the CINTAA elections, Kunickaa spoke about the ongoing dispute and why Poonam and Padmini were seemingly still not letting go of their position. She initially said the question should be directed at them.

“I don't know, you will have to ask them,” she said.

Speaking about her own long association with CINTAA and what members expect from the body, she questioned the purpose of holding on to a position.

“I have been a member for so long, I have already been in the committee once. Very early. I met Dara Singh. You came there to give service, but it looks like an ego issue now, what else could it be?” she said.

–IANS

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