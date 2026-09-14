Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Maxwell Jenkins and Abby Ryder Fortson wrap filming for ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The upcoming live-action series ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’, starring Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Maxwell Jenkins and Abby Ryder Fortson, has officially wrapped production and is set to release in 2027.

The offiicial Instagram handle of Netflix US shared a string of images featuring Grace and Jenkins as Daphne & Fred. Hagen will be see as Norville "Shaggy" Rogers. While Abby Ryder Fosrton stars as Velma Dinkley.

The caption read: "Our Great Dane pup and his gang of meddling kids have officially wrapped production on SCOOBY-DOO: ORIGINS, coming 2027!"

The first season of "Scooby-Doo: Origins" will feature eight episodes and is reportedly set for a global 2027 premiere. The story follows the teenage group as they solve a mystery at camp before officially forming Mystery Inc.

Scooby-Doo was first created in 1969 by writers Joe Ruby and Ken Spears through their animated series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, for Hanna-Barbera.

The series features four teenagers: Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers, and their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, who solve mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures through a series of antics and missteps, while traveling in a brightly colored van called the Mystery Machine. The franchise has numerous shows, films, and specials.

Two Scooby-Doo reboots aired as part of Kids' WB on The WB and its successor, The CW, from 2002 to 2008. Further reboots aired on Cartoon Network from 2010 to 2018. In 2013, TV Guide ranked Scooby-Doo as the fifth-greatest TV cartoon of all time.

Over the years, there have been 45 official Scooby-Doo films made, including theatrical releases, direct-to-video animated movies, and live-action features.

Talking about the upcoming series, ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ will be seen following four teenagers Daphne Blake, Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley, and Fred Jones, who, during their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, become embroiled in a mystery revolving around a supernatural murder that may have been witnessed by a Great Dane puppy. Together, they set out to solve this mystery that threatens to expose all their hometown's personal secrets.

--IANS

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