Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of how her Sundays will sound like this for next four months

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a playful glimpse into her life at home with husband Nick Jonas.

She revealed that the return of football means her Sundays are going to sound very different for the next four months.

Sharing a fun post on her social media account, Priyanka appeared to joke about the football season and how it is set to take over her household. She wrote, “What every Sunday will sound like in my house for the next 4 months. So happy football is back. @nickjonas”

Nick Jonas reacted to the post with a laughing emoticon.

Given her reference to Sundays and the four-month period, it seems Priyanka is referring to American football and the NFL (National Football League). For the uninitiated, the 2026 NFL regular season began in September and runs through January 10, 2027, spanning 18 weeks.

Priyanka often gives a glimpse into her family life through her light-hearted posts on social media.

Earlier, she offered another adorable glimpse into her family life with Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The actress recently shared a sweet mother-daughter moment in which she twinned with her little “Minnie me” Malti in matching cherry-print outfits. Priyanka captioned the post: “Me and my Minnie me.. home is where the heart is..”

The actor has also been balancing her international commitments with her work in India. She has been travelling between the US and India for professional commitments.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently associated with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside her. Priyanka has been shooting for the film in Hyderabad.

Varanasi marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after her last Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink, in 2019. The Rajamouli directorial is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

–IANS

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