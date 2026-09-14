‘May this sacred festival infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm’: PM Modi on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, praying that the sacred festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha brings renewed energy, enthusiasm and prosperity to people’s lives and contributes to the country’s continued progress.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all my fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of darshan and worship of the Remover of Obstacles infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm into everyone’s lives. May all endeavors succeed through His divine blessings, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of constant progress—this is my prayer. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

PM Modi also shared a Sanskrit verse in his post, offering prayers to Lord Shri Vinayaka and highlighting his divine attributes.

The verse says: “I bow to Lord Shri Vinayaka,whose sacred hands are adorned with modakas; who forever guides seekers on the path of liberation; who wears the crescent moon as an ornament upon his forehead; who is the protector of the entire universe and the sole supreme lord of the cosmos; who vanquished the demon Gajasura; and who swiftly frees his devotees from all sorrows and afflictions.”

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings and best wishes to devotees and people of the state on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to X, CM Yogi said, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and the people of the state on the sacred festival of worship of Lord Shri Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of auspiciousness, ‘Shri Ganesh Chaturthi’. May every obstacle be removed by the grace of Ganpati Bappa, every resolve be fulfilled, and every life overflow with happiness, prosperity, and auspiciousness—this is the prayer. Ganpati Bappa Moriya.”

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the deity of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings and is traditionally invoked before important undertakings.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in Maharashtra, with devotees bringing beautifully crafted Ganesha idols into their homes and public pandals. Elaborate decorations, devotional ceremonies and cultural programmes are held during the festivities, while devotees offer prayers, flowers, sweets and other offerings to the deity.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 14, marking the beginning of the festive period dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The celebrations will culminate in Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, when devotees traditionally bid farewell to the deity through immersion processions.

--IANS

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