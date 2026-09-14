Justin Bieber wishes 'baby' Hailey Bieber on wedding anniversary: 8 years until infinity

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Pop star Justin Bieber wished his wife, Hailey Bieber, on their wedding anniversary and said, "8 years until infinity."

Justin took to Instagram, where he shared a string of romantic images with his wife Hailey as they played snooker. Taking to the caption section, the "Yummy" hitmaker professed his lover for her.

He wrote: "8 years until infinity NEW BEGINNINGS. I love you baby Happy Anniversary."

Bieber got engaged to model and longtime friend Hailey in July 2018. They reportedly obtained a marriage license in September 2018, leading to reports that they had a civil marriage. In November, the "Baby" hitmaker said that he was married to Baldwin. The couple had an official ceremony in South Carolina in 2019. On August 23, 2024, the two welcomed their son.

Before getting married to Hailey, Bieber was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the singer and actress Selena Gomez. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the popstar said that his songs "Sorry", "Mark My Words", and "What Do You Mean?" are about his relationship with Gomez.

The singer rose to fame in the late 2000s after American talent manager Scooter Braun discovered him. He then released his debut EP, My World, receiving international recognition and establishing himself as a teen idol.

His debut studio album, My World 2.0, topped the US Billboard 200, making him the youngest solo male to do so in 47 years. Its lead single, "Baby", became one of the best selling singles in the United States. His second album, Under the Mistletoe, became the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at number one. With his third studio album, Believe, and its acoustic re-release, Bieber became the first artist in Billboard charts history to have five US number-one albums by the age of 18.

--IANS

dc/