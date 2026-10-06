October 06, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

Kunickaa Sadanand pens heartfelt note for mom as the latter passes away at 83

Kunickaa Sadanand pens heartfelt note for mom as the latter passes away at 83

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother Kalyani Sadanand passed away at the age of 83 in Goa. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of her mother, as she shared the news with her followers.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude to her mother for her guidance, and the confidence that she gave her.

She wrote, “My Mumma, I love you , thank you for everything you have given me , the love, the guidance, the confidence to dream and dare the world,, the looks, the personality, the strength to endure what life bestows on me. My darling Empress Mrs Kalyani Sadanand, you will always be alive in the hearts of the ppl you touched, friends and family remember you as this fun loving joyful friendly person , who always had something nice and witty to share”.

She further mentioned, “I’m sure you are happy to be united will your siblings and your loved ones. Rest in Peace my Mumma, you fulfilled all your responsibilities with utmost love and care, as a wife, a mother, sister ,a grand mother, and all the other relationships in your life”.

Her last rites will be performed in Goa and later the other rituals are to be performed in Mumbai.

On the professional front, the actress earlier spoke about the issue of delayed payments for new TV actors. The 'Bigg Boss 19' star revealed that the issue has been going on ever since the boom in the television industry.

She added that the payment often ends up getting delayed by 45 to 90 days. Explaining the core reason behind the delay, she said that the whole corporate system leads to a delay in the payment as the channels first receive money from the advertisers, which then goes to the producers.

--IANS

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