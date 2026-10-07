Kunal Kemmu says there are ‘no shortcuts’ as he shares personal best of 33 pull-ups

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu shared a glimpse of his fitness level, revealing that he completed 33 pull-ups as his personal best after the previous video cut off midway at 31.5 reps.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself and his trainer. In the clip, his trainer challenges him to do 25 pull-ups. Talking about the progress, Kunal said he too started with just 5 to 8 reps and opened up about the importance of consistency.

He wrote in the caption: “The request: 25. The reply: 33. I realised just like my trainer forgot the count in the end, the last video cut off at the 31.5 pull up So here is the complete video. This is my personal best today. But even I started with 5 to 8 reps max.”

Kunal went on to add: “The idea is to keep at it and keep adding a few reps every now and then. Just like weights in weight training exercises #stepbysteprepbyrep. We just need to strive towards being a better version of ourself each day. There are no shortcuts, atleast not long term ones. Life is not a sprint it’s a marathon.”

On the work front, Kunal was recently seen in “Vibe”, which also stars Preity Zinta. The upcoming high-stakes action-comedy film is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films.

"Vibe" is expected to reach the audience on September 18 this year. The project marks the first venture for the production studio. The film is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.

Joining these two, Sparsh Shrivastava will play a crucial role in the movie, along with debutant Vanshika Dhir.

"Vibe" focuses on two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives suddenly turn into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

Kunal was also seen hosting the show “Alliance” as the host. The show is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol. The Hindi-language show is produced by Banijay Asia.

--IANS

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