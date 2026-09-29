September 29, 2026 3:56 PM हिंदी

Teja Sajja marks his reality-hosting debut with Telugu adaptation of ‘The Traitors’

Teja Sajja marks his reality-hosting debut with Telugu adaptation of ‘The Traitors’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Teja Sajja is set to make his debut as a reality show host with ‘The Traitors Telugu,' the Telugu adaptation of the popular international reality franchise.

Prime Video has announced that the show will premiere on October 15. The series will bring together 20 personalities from different backgrounds, who will take part in a game built around trust, deception and betrayal. Taking to Instagram, the makers shared a video featuring Teja and captioned it as "Droham, Drama, Dhamaka. Meeru Ready ah? #TheTraitorsTeluguOnPrime, New Reality Series with New Episodes Every Thursday, Oct 15.”

In the video, he could be heard saying, “Everyone in the world is good till they get a chance to betray for love, for power, for war, or for victory." Eras may change, reasons may differ, but betrayal never changes.”

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, shared, “The Traitors Telugu is a truly exciting and disruptive show in the unscripted space with its focus on mind games and strategy that creates deep engagement.”

He added, “Following two highly successful seasons in Hindi, we are delighted to expand this franchise into Telugu. Teja Sajja is an exciting choice to lead this edition, and his charisma, spontaneity, and natural connection with audiences brings a distinct flavor to the show. We look forward to The Traitors Telugu further expanding the franchise’s reach, and resonating with audiences in India and globally.”

Fazila Allana, Partner and Co-Founder, SOL Productions stated, “Bringing The Traitors to Telugu is a particularly exciting opportunity for us, because the format gives us the canvas to tell a universal story—of trust, ambition, relationships, and betrayal—while allowing us to bring in the unique personality and cultural flavor of Telugu entertainment.”

“We wanted to create a world that feels both grand and immersive, but at its heart, remains deeply rooted in the people and personalities playing the game. We’re incredibly proud of what we have created with Prime Video and look forward to audiences debating, guessing, and choosing their favorites as the game unfolds.”

The 10-episode gripping series will stream across four weeks, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. Hosted by Teja Sajja, the series brings together 20 personalities from different walks of life. “The Traitors Telugu” will stream in Telugu, with English subtitles, across four weeks, on Prime Video.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India‑Africa economic ties enter reciprocal phase, could bolster supply chain: Report

India‑Africa economic ties enter reciprocal phase, could bolster supply chain: Report

'Peaceful dissent is not terrorism': Activists slam Pakistan over PoK crackdown at Geneva meet

'Peaceful dissent is not terrorism': Activists slam Pakistan over PoK crackdown at Geneva meet

Urvashi Rautela’s team claims legal action over alleged AI exploitation of actress’ identity

Urvashi Rautela’s team claims legal action over alleged AI exploitation of actress’ identity

Centre sanctions Rs 1,200 crore to 10 states under PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana

Centre sanctions Rs 1,200 crore to 10 states under PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana

Surbhi Chandna recalls her ‘secret getaway sans the husband’, shares memories from first-ever girls’ holiday

Surbhi Chandna recalls her ‘secret getaway sans the husband’, shares memories from first-ever girls’ holiday

Rizwan writes letter to NCCIA seeking return of phone, asks nature of inquiry

Rizwan writes letter to NCCIA seeking return of phone, asks nature of inquiry: Report

INS Ranvijay makes port call at Oman's Salalah

INS Ranvijay makes port call at Oman's Salalah

Pakistan: 20-year-old woman from Azerbaijan gang-raped in Lahore amid rising sexual violence (File image)

Pakistan: 20-year-old woman from Azerbaijan gang-raped in Lahore amid rising sexual violence

Vidya Balan reunites with R. Balki for new Tamil film, shares BTS picture

Vidya Balan reunites with R. Balki for new Tamil film, shares BTS picture

Nepal PM thanks India for support during recent disasters

Nepal PM thanks India for support during recent disasters