‘Kumkum’ actress Juhi Parmar shares her ideal monsoon recipe

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) TV actress Juhi Parmar has revealed her ultimate monsoon indulgence.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her cozy rainy-day routine. The ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan' actress expressed how the arrival of the monsoon instantly sets the mood for comfort food, especially crispy corn bhajiyas paired with a hot cup of chai. Calling it her idea of simple happiness, she described the season as a perfect blend of warmth, flavor, and joyful moments.

Juhi posted a video showing how she prepares the recipe. Juhi gave a glimpse into her simple and comforting monsoon cooking routine. Parmar shared the step-by-step process of making her favourite crispy corn bhajiyas. She shared homely recipe made with basic kitchen ingredients and then deep-fried it.

The actress also captured the cozy vibe of the rainy season by pairing her video with Sunidhi Chauhan’s song “Bhage Re Mann.”

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “When monsoon is here..Tab crispy corn bhajiya khavanu, chai peevanu.. Maja ni life.”

Yesterday, Juhi Parmar posted a series of heartwarming pictures from her reunion with close friend Aashka Goradia and her family on social media. The actress reflected on the joy of meeting after a long time and described the gathering as an emotional experience filled with love, warmth, and beautiful memories. Juhi also expressed gratitude for the special moments they shared. She called it a reunion that left their hearts truly full.

Juhi had written, “We honestly don’t even have the words to express how wholesome and special it was meeting all of you. It felt like a part of our hearts that had been missing quietly found its way back home the moment we met. From where do we even begin? There is just so much love. So much warmth. We felt it in every hug, every conversation, every little moment we shared with you. Even writing this is making our hearts feel so full.”

“Aashu, every moment we spent with you & Brent and with Alexi and little Theo is something we’ll cherish forever. Those memories have found a permanent place in our hearts.”

Professionally, Juhi Parmar rose to fame for playing Kumkum in the long-running television drama “Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2002–2009).” She also gained recognition for her roles as Devi Sandhya and Devi Chhaya in “Karmaphal Daata Shani.” Later, she went on to win the reality show “Bigg Boss 5.”

--IANS

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