Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan join forces: Something nice is on the way

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) It seems the magic of the 90s could be making a comeback as singers Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan reunited for a special catch-up.

Sanu took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with his longtime friend Udit. In the image the two are seen hugging each other. The singer also mentioned something about some exciting project the two are working on.

“It was pleasure to catch up with dear friend @uditnarayanmusic Something nice is on the way,” Kumar wrote as the caption.

Udit and Sanu have together worked on songs such as Teri Meri Dosti, Beparwah Bahut Din Ghoome”, “Chhote Chhote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya”, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain” and “Apna Bombay Talkies”.

Sanu gained recognition in Hindi cinema during the 1990s and early 2000s. He gained widespread recognition with the soundtrack of Aashiqui (1990), which featured him in nearly all of the male solo songs and established him as a leading playback singer of that period.

In 1993, Sanu entered the Guinness World Records for recording 28 songs in a single day. Several of his songs were included in the BBC "Top 40 Bollywood soundtracks of all time".

He has also appeared as a mentor and judge on television music reality shows. In recognition of his contributions to Indian music, Sanu was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009.

Meanwhile, Narayan has won four National Film Awards. He won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer three times for the songs Mitwa from Lagaan, Jaane Kyon Log from Dil Chahta Hai, Chhote Chhote Sapne Zindagi Khoobsoorat Hai and Yeh Taara Woh Taara from Swades.

He also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bhojpuri in 2005 as the producer of Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar. His contribution to the Indian music industry was recognised by Lata Mangeshkar, who bestowed upon him the title Prince of Playback Singing.

He made his Hindi playback debut with Mohammed Rafi in Unees-Bees (1980). In recognition of his contribution to Nepalese music, the King of Nepal, Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, awarded him the Order of Gorkha Dakshina Bahu in 2001.

--IANS

dc/