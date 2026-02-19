Kumar Sanu shares throwback video of him singing ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’’, calls it ‘timeless melody’

Mumbai Feb 19 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu on Thursday, took his fans on a nostalgic trip and shared an old video of himself performing the iconic track “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” live on stage.

Calling the song as a “timeless melody,” the veteran singer expressed how special it feels to perform the song for his audience each time, further adding that the audience’s love and energy makes every note more meaningful.

In the video shared by Kumar Sanu on his social media account, the singer is seen passionately singing the chartbuster number during an old live stage show.

He wrote, “Reliving the magic of this timeless melody. There’s something truly special about performing ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ live for all of you. Your love and energy make every note more significant #jabkoibaatbigadjaye.”

For the uninitiated, the song originally featured in the 1990 film Jurm, starring Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Seshadri and remains one of Kumar Sanu’s most celebrated songs of his career.

Talking about Kumar Sanu, the singer ventured into Bollywood in the late 1980s, but it was the 1990 film Aashiqui that made him a household name and taste success.

His first major Bollywood break came with the 1988 movie Hero Hiralal, but actual superstardom followed soon after with chartbusters like Nazar Ke Samne, Dheere Dheere Se, and Jaane Jigar Jaaneman. Over the years, he has delivered numerous hits including Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, and Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain.

Talking about his personal life, Kumar Sanu has five children. The singer first married to Rita Bhattacharya, with whom he has three sons, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jeeko and Jiko. He later married Saloni Bhattacharya, and the couple has two daughters, Shannon and Annabel.

Shannon and Jaan Kumar Sanu are singers just like their father.

–IANS

rd/