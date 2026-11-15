Kumar Sanu reveals how he perfects the phonetics of every language of India while singing

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, who has lent his voice to ‘Suniyo Zara’, has shared how he perfects the singing in every language across India.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the song.

When he was told that the listeners feel that he belongs to whatever language he sings in courtesy his perfect enunciation, he said, “This is also God's gift. I can't say that I don't know any language except Bengali, Hindi, and a little bit of English. That's all I know. Whether it is Nepali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, or Marathi, I don't know any language very well”.

He told IANS, “If I know a little about a language, that's a different thing. I have been living in Maharashtra for so many years, so I like Marathi very much. There are a lot of singers and talents in Marathi. So, I agree with this. But I haven't worked out on this”.

He further mentioned, “When a music director or a lyricist dictates to me, I pay attention to how they are pronouncing it. I mark his pronunciation in my shorthand. In any of my papers, there is a lot of shorthand. I have created all this. So, I mark how to pronounce it. When I’m being dictated to, I used to use my shorthand. When I was singing, I used to look at the lyrics and the shorthand. So, the way he pronounced it, I try to give it 100%. So, people think he is Nepali, or he is Tamilian”.

“You can tell from my words. I haven't worked out on the language. But I developed one thing that through the shorthand, I tried to go as close as possible to the language. I tried that. And I succeeded in that to a large extent. People accepted it”, he added.

--IANS

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