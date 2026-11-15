20-year-old arrested for spying at sensitive sites in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) In a major operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a youth for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of sensitive sites in Mumbai, including the Chabad House in Colaba, officials said.

The Chabad House, also known as the Nariman House, was one of the primary targets during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Yash Singh, had allegedly been conducting reconnaissance of one of Mumbai's most sensitive locations, the Chabad House/Synagogue in Colaba, along with businesses and establishments associated with Jewish citizens, and was sending photographs and location details to handles that he got in touch with on social media.

According to officials, the young man had allegedly got trapped in the network of international criminal and anti-national elements through social media.

The ATS Navi Mumbai unit received confidential information that the accused, a resident of the Airoli area, was in contact with anti-national elements through social media.

During intensive questioning, it emerged that anti-national actors and mafia-linked social media handles had assigned him the task of collecting and sharing photographs and information about sensitive and prominent locations in Mumbai, including the Chabad House/Synagogue in Colaba, companies owned by Jewish citizens, foreign or Jewish nationals, their vehicles, and surrounding locations.

He allegedly received payments from time to time in exchange for the information.

Further investigation revealed that Yash Singh had direct contact with anti-national operatives through Telegram.

Further, investigators found that he was also linked as an associate in Crime No. 994/2025, registered at the Thrissur East Police Station, Kerala, under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The ATS team in Navi Mumbai immediately shared the information with Thrissur police.

Subsequently, a team of Kerala Police arrived in Navi Mumbai and questioned Singh. After confirming his direct involvement in the case, Kerala Police arrested him in connection with that investigation.

According to the ATS, several international criminal syndicates, anti-national elements, and Pakistani handlers, including the Shahzad Bhatti network, are using platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, and WhatsApp to lure unemployed and financially distressed youth with money and recruit them for anti-national and sabotage-related activities.

In a warning issued by the agency, the ATS said it is actively identifying and taking action against such individuals.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to citizens, especially parents and young people, not to interact with unknown individuals on social media or be tempted by financial offers. They also urged people not to share photographs, reconnaissance details, or information related to sensitive locations with anyone.

--IANS

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