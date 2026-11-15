Srishti reflects on her dream debut: John Doe will always hold a special place in my heart

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Srishti recently made her 'dream debut' with 'John Doe'. Talking about stepping into the Tamil film industry, she revealed that the project will always hold a special place in her heart.

Expressing her excitement about seeing her first film finally reach audiences, Srishti called the feeling 'absolutely surreal'. She added, "There is something incredibly special about watching a journey that began with so many unknowns finally come alive on the big screen. I am overwhelmed by the love, encouragement and appreciation coming my way. To see audiences connect with the film and respond so warmly is a feeling I cannot quite put into words."

Srishti also thanked all those who gave her the opportunity to realize her dream.

She further said, "I am immensely grateful to director Madhumita ma'am, the producers and my co-actors for making this journey so special. A very special thank you to Arka Mediaworks, especially Prasad Garu, Shobu Garu, Kishore and Sowmya, for placing their trust in me and giving me this opportunity. Their belief in me made all of this possible, and I will always be grateful for that faith. I also want to thank Kalai Rani, my acting coach, for guiding me as a performer, and Madhuri ma'am, my Tamil coach, who helped me navigate a completely new language and embrace this experience with confidence. Every single person has contributed to making this journey what it is today. I couldn't have asked for a more meaningful beginning, and John Doe will always hold a very special place in my heart."

Made under the direction of Madhumita, 'John Doe' was released in theatres on 13 November 2026.

Produced under the banner of Arka Media Works, the drama also has Arjun Das, Sanchana Natarajan and Srishti Singh in prominent roles, along with Zaara Vineet, Niirav S, Badava Gopi, Karthik Kumar, Anupama Kumar and Archana Chandhoke as ancillary cast.

--IANS

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