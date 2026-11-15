Shruti Haasan enjoys Chennai's monsoon weather: ‘Rainy Days keep my heart happy’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan is enjoying the pleasant weather in Chennai and took to social media to share her love for the city's rainy days.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Gabbar Singh’ actress expressed her love for the grey skies and rainy weather, saying that the current weather in the city has been making her feel particularly happy. Sharing her thoughts, Shruti wrote, “Rainy days keep my heart happy and grey. Loving the gorgeous weather in Chennai so much these days.”

The actress' post offered a glimpse into her fondness for the rainy season. Shruti also shared a series of pictures of herself dressed in a grey saree, striking different poses. She completed her look with a bindi, subtle makeup and open hair, keeping her overall appearance elegant and understated.

Recently, Shruti Haasan made headlines after opening up about cosmetic procedures and her personal journey with alcohol during her appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show ‘Double Date’. The actress shared her views on cosmetic enhancements, saying she sees no reason to hide such choices, especially when they are visible to the public. However, she clarified that while she is comfortable speaking about her experiences, she does not intend to promote cosmetic procedures.

“I speak very carefully about these things, but I have grown up in front of people and it is silly to lie about it. I am not judging anyone, but some people say, 'I was born like this.' But you were not like this three weeks before! Like, whatever!" she said.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan has been part of several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She is known for her performances in films such as ‘Gabbar Is Back’, ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ and ‘Coolie’.

Haasan's upcoming project includes ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara,' a science-fiction comedy drama helmed by Pavan Sadineni. The film features Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles.

--IANS

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