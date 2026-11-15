BFI appoints Mats Rickard Nilsson as Head of Sports Science until 2028 Olympics

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has appointed Mats Rickard Nilsson as the Head of Sports Science. He will be working closely with athletes and the coaching staff to strengthen scientific training methodologies, performance monitoring and athlete development till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"According to his current terms of engagement with BFI, Nilsson will spend 75 days annually in multiple phases with the Indian boxing team and will work remotely with the BFI Sports Science team for the rest of the year," BFI said in a release.

Nilsson's primary responsibilities will include monitoring athletes' progress, reviewing performance data, developing and sharing scientific training plans, and providing regular recommendations and expert input to ensure continuity in the athletes' training and development programmes.

"This appointment marks an important step in the Boxing Federation of India's efforts to strengthen its sports science ecosystem and integrate a structured, evidence-based approach into athlete preparation,” said BFI president Ajay Singh.

"Through a combination of on-ground engagement and continuous remote support, the initiative aims to ensure consistent performance assessment, scientific training interventions and individualised athlete development,” he added.

The former Swedish Olympic weightlifter worked with the Indian boxers in 2019 and has over 30 years of experience as a strength and conditioning expert, having worked with elite athletes around the world.

"I am delighted to join the Indian boxing programme and contribute to a team with tremendous potential. Having observed the boxers, coaches and support staff, I believe there is a strong foundation to build on. My focus will be to work closely with the coaching team on a shared approach to physical preparation, training load management and recovery, ensuring every aspect of an athlete's preparation contributes to performance. The aim is to help our boxers stay healthy, perform consistently and take the next step on the international stage,” said Nilsson.

--IANS

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