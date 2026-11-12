Kumar Sanu reveals how he deals with fear

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, who has lent his voice to ‘Suniyo Zara’, has shared how he deals with fear.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the song.

He told IANS, “I joke a lot. People tell me, ‘Your sense of humor is very good and you joke a lot and you do good comedy’. So I took care of that. I used to joke a lot with my friends from the beginning. I used to make the atmosphere very easy. I used to make the unknown person recognizable. I used to make the atmosphere and then record it”.

He further mentioned that humour is his strongest weapon to ease everyone in the room, and he has been following the same practice for over 4 decades.

He further mentioned, “I used to make the atmosphere very easy, and then record it because every day there were different fears and different things. But my method was the same, to make a joke and then sing a song. So, I applied the same”.

Earlier, the playback singer said that music mogul Gulshan Kumar’s assassination had a lot of negative implications on the music industry.

When asked how the music industry changed after Gulshan Kumar’s assassination, he said, “It was bad. Till the time he was here, it was a golden era for Hindi film music. First, he was not just a music lover or a businessman but much more than that. He had so much clarity in his mind that he could predict that music would work. The second thing is he knew how to take music publicly and how to spread it worldwide”.

“No one had all these techniques better than him. Even today, no one has it. I am not saying he is my godfather, he is my godfather. But if you see, after Gulshan ji's death, the industry changed completely”, he added.

--IANS

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