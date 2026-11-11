November 12, 2026 2:31 AM हिंदी

Nick Cannon says that creating group chat with mothers of his children wasn’t the best idea

Nick Cannon says that creating group chat with mothers of his children wasn’t the best idea

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor and comedian Nick Cannon didn’t think it through when he made a group chat with 6 mothers of his children.

The actor-comedian feels that it wasn't "the best idea" to create a group chat with the six mothers of his children.

He set up a text chain with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole but quickly found their communication went "off the rails". He recently appeared on the ‘On Par with Maury Povich’ podcast, and said, “Tried it. Off the rails. Too wild for TV”.

Nick, who is currently in an open relationship with Abby and Bre, was then asked if the women all get along and joked, “How do you define get along?”.

He clarified that they are all "civil" to one another but “everybody has their own life”. He further mentioned that putting them all in a group chat together was not the best idea.

Nick is father to 15-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe from his marriage to Mariah, Golden, Powerful, and Rise with Brittany, 5-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and Beautiful, with Abby, Legendary, with Bre, Onyx, with LaNisha, and Halo, with Alyssa, the mother of his late son Zen, who died of cancer aged just five months in 2021.

He also suggested his upcoming Netflix docuseries will further explore their complex family dynamics. Asked if any of the women get upset about how he divides his time, he said, “It sounds like you’ve seen my docuseries already”.

Bre recently admitted she sees Nick as her "life partner", but she's "done" if he has any more children.

--IANS

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