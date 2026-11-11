Pankaj Tripathi says he has almost mastered the art of controlling his external self

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, has said that he is on the path to manage his external self, which pertains to his external behaviour.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai, and compared himself to a saint, who is practicing spirituality.

He told IANS, “I am a sanyasi who is holding on to the external. I need to practice the internal as well. Only then will I master the art of spirituality. I don't express my anger, that is one thing but I don't get angry, that is another thing. It’s not like I don't express my anger. I do express it. But that is the control that I have.

He further mentioned, “If the anger comes to me, I wait for a few seconds, and tell myself, ‘My anger will disappear in a few seconds’. That is all I understand. It doesn't flow. But the anger does come. It cannot be stopped. Greed, greed, lust, all emotions are inside all of us. There is everything inside us. We have to keep working on it”.

Earlier, the actor had shared that actors are fragile by nature because they live so many lives concurrently. He said that currently he is practicing spirituality to understand himself better.

During the conversation, the actor said that spirituality has enabled to not react instantly to the highs and lows of life.

However, being an actor, feeling every emotion to the core is his primary job as an actor, which is exactly the opposite to what he has learned in spirituality”.

“When asked how he manages this contradiction, he said, “In art, it's okay, and is required as a part of the profession. In art, the character is written, and he is supposed to be reactionary. It needs awareness, to know this, to be a witness, I realise that an emotion has come to me, will I react to this emotion or will I respond? Where did this originate from? How does the character think? This is a strange thing that many people don't understand. Why are actors so fragile? Because along with his life, he lives a few more lives, every year”, he added.

--IANS

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