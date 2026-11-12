When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he salvaged his good shots in editing of his debut film ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan once narrated the story from the post-production of his film ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ which marked his debut.

An old clip from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him recollecting how brutally straightforward his father, Rakesh Roshan was with the editing o the film.

In the video, he said, “When the editing was under process for ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, my father used to sit in th editing room. He is a very focused, objective director. He doesn't just say, ‘This shot of my son is so good. Let's keep it for a couple of frames more’. He brutally cuts it. I used to sit behind him. And I used to see that my father has cut that one shot of mine. It was a very good shot. I told myself, ‘What do I do?’ And, I was palpitating from inside. After the editing was over, my father used to sit in the car. I used to sit in the back seat with him. Once we reached home, he would go to his room. I used to listen”.

He further mentioned, “I used to come back. I used to sit in the auto, and go again to the editing studio. I used to open it in the editing room as I had the keys with me. I would sit in the editing room, and put the shot back in the edit. I used to tell my editor, ‘Look.. ..what do you think? Is the shot good or not? Is the scene getting better or is it getting spoiled?’ So, he used to say, ‘Yeah, it's much better. I like it’”.

“Then I told him, ‘So, see then, tomorrow, dad will come. You show him the scene. Don't tell him first. If he says okay for the scene, you let it go. Don't tell him that I came and I did all this and all that. So, dad used to come and watch the scene. The whole scene got over. There was a pause. His head used to go down, as he understood. He said, ‘Yeah, he did something’. Dad used to look at it, and say, ‘Okay, fine’”, he added.

--IANS

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