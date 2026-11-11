'To a lifetime together': Arshdeep Singh announces engagement to Samreen Kaur

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh announced his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur on Wednesday, sharing the happy news on social media with pictures from the proposal, just hours after completing his move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027.

Samreen also shared pictures from the special moment on Instagram, showing Arshdeep slipping an engagement ring onto her finger. She accompanied the photographs with an emotional message celebrating their relationship.

“And of all the things life could have given us, I am the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together,” Samreen wrote.

The engagement announcement comes nearly four months after Arshdeep made his relationship with Samreen public. It also came a few hours after Arshdeep's blockbuster move to the Mumbai Indians was announced as part of a swap deal with the Punjab Kings for Hardik Pandya.

Dating rumours had gathered momentum earlier this year after Samreen was spotted supporting Arshdeep during Punjab Kings' matches in IPL 2026. Speculation surrounding the couple intensified when a video and photographs of them walking hand-in-hand in Dharamshala went viral.

The couple subsequently made their relationship official on social media, with Samreen also frequently accompanying Arshdeep on his travels. She has been spotted alongside him during the IPL and India's overseas tours.

Arshdeep and Samreen are currently in New Zealand, where the left-arm pacer is part of India's squad for the five-match ODI series against the Black Caps.

The engagement also caps a significant day for Arshdeep off the field, with the pacer completing a high-profile move to Mumbai Indians from Punjab Kings in a trade reportedly worth Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2027.

Arshdeep moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition’s leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS’ all-time leading wicket-taker.

Arshdeep’s ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab’s bowling attack.

He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI’s bowling attack.

--IANS

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