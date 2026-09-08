Kumar Sanu honours Asha Bhosle’s legacy on her birthday: ‘Her music will never leave us’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Playback singer Kumar Sanu paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle on her birthday.

He remembered not only her iconic voice but also the person behind the musical legacy she created over the decades. Taking to Instagram, Kumar reflected on Asha Bhosle’s extraordinary contribution to music and said her work would continue to resonate with generations to come. The veteran actor also recalled feeling fortunate to have shared the same musical journey and to have known the legendary artiste personally.

Sharing his image with Asha, Kumar Sanu wrote, “Today, on Asha Ji’s birthday, I find myself remembering not just the legendary voice the world knew, but the beautiful person behind it There are some artists who leave behind songs, and then there are those who leave behind an entire legacy. Asha Ji was truly one of them. Her voice brought life to countless emotions and will continue to live on in our hearts and in the music she gifted to generations.”

“I feel fortunate to have shared the same musical journey and to have known her. Her presence will always be deeply missed, but her music will never leave us. Happy Birthday in heaven, Asha Ji.”

Kumar Sanu and Asha Bhosle lent their voices to several memorable duets during the 1990s and 2000s. Among their notable collaborations were songs such as “Dekh Ke Yeh Roomal” and “Khat Maine Tere Naam Likha” from Bekhudi (1992), along with the playful track “Mummy Daddy Meri Shaadi Karva Rahe Hain” from the same film.

The duo also lent their voices to “Mujhko To Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai” from “Tyagi”, composed by Bappi Lahiri, and “Maina Bol Rahi” from Kanyadaan.”

Sudesh Bhosale, Soni Razdan, and several other members of the film and music fraternity paid tribute to the legendary singer on her birth anniversary.

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92.

--IANS

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