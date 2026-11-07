Kumar Sanu gifts Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant a TV for his parents to watch their son

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Veteran playback singer and judge Kumar Sanu made a thoughtful gesture on the sets of Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026.

The singer decided to gift a television to contestant Durgesh Yadav's parents so they could watch their son perform on the show.

The emotional moment unfolded during the show's upcoming Diwali special episode, when Durgesh was surprised by the presence of his guru, Pt. Shri Girijashankar Tripathi.

Durgesh had been hoping that his guru would visit him on the show. However, despite his efforts, it had not been possible.

Understanding how much the moment meant to the contestant, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa team arranged for his guru to be present on the sets, leaving Durgesh pleasantly surprised.

During the interaction, the judges learnt more about Durgesh's family background. The contestant hails from Mau, Uttar Pradesh, where his family owns a small piece of agricultural land and earns its livelihood through farming.

His guru also revealed that Durgesh's parents do not have a television at home and therefore cannot watch their son's performances on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Moved by the revelation, Kumar Sanu immediately decided to do something for the family. He promised to send a television to Durgesh's home so that his parents could watch him perform on the show.

"A television will be sent to your home from my side today itself, so that your mother and father can sit together at home and watch your performances on the show," Sanu said.

The gesture turned the festive occasion into an emotional celebration for Durgesh.

The Diwali special episode will feature a grand musical celebration with performances by the contestants and judges, along with special jugalbandis and festive moments. Host Shreyas Talpade will also be seen adding to the entertainment with his interactions with the contestants and judges.

For Kumar Sanu, his association with music reality television goes back many years. He was among the judges of the first-ever Sa Re Ga Ma Pa when the show began in 1995. He later judged Waar Pariwaar in 2008 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla in 2010.

He then joined Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as a judge alongside Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, before later appearing as a judge on Indian Idol 14.

–IANS

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