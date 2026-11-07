November 07, 2026 3:22 PM हिंदी

Kumar Sanu gifts Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant a TV for his parents to watch their son

Kumar Sanu gifts Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant a TV for his parents to watch their son

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Veteran playback singer and judge Kumar Sanu made a thoughtful gesture on the sets of Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026.

The singer decided to gift a television to contestant Durgesh Yadav's parents so they could watch their son perform on the show.

The emotional moment unfolded during the show's upcoming Diwali special episode, when Durgesh was surprised by the presence of his guru, Pt. Shri Girijashankar Tripathi.

Durgesh had been hoping that his guru would visit him on the show. However, despite his efforts, it had not been possible.

Understanding how much the moment meant to the contestant, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa team arranged for his guru to be present on the sets, leaving Durgesh pleasantly surprised.

During the interaction, the judges learnt more about Durgesh's family background. The contestant hails from Mau, Uttar Pradesh, where his family owns a small piece of agricultural land and earns its livelihood through farming.

His guru also revealed that Durgesh's parents do not have a television at home and therefore cannot watch their son's performances on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Moved by the revelation, Kumar Sanu immediately decided to do something for the family. He promised to send a television to Durgesh's home so that his parents could watch him perform on the show.

"A television will be sent to your home from my side today itself, so that your mother and father can sit together at home and watch your performances on the show," Sanu said.

The gesture turned the festive occasion into an emotional celebration for Durgesh.

The Diwali special episode will feature a grand musical celebration with performances by the contestants and judges, along with special jugalbandis and festive moments. Host Shreyas Talpade will also be seen adding to the entertainment with his interactions with the contestants and judges.

For Kumar Sanu, his association with music reality television goes back many years. He was among the judges of the first-ever Sa Re Ga Ma Pa when the show began in 1995. He later judged Waar Pariwaar in 2008 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla in 2010.

He then joined Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as a judge alongside Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, before later appearing as a judge on Indian Idol 14.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Rahul Gandhi being used as 'foreign toolkit' to create anarchy: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin (IANS Exclusive)

Rahul Gandhi being used as 'foreign toolkit' to create anarchy: BJP chief Nitin Nabin (IANS Exclusive)

It's a wrap for Anupam Kher on 'Out of fashion', calls it a 'special one'

It's a wrap for Anupam Kher on 'Out of fashion', calls it a 'special one'

Hockey India pays tribute to former chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey India pays tribute to former chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu

Govt invites startups for WaveX pavilion at IFFI Goa 2026

Govt invites startups for WaveX pavilion at IFFI Goa 2026

Kumar Sanu says he had no idea he would share the mic with Udit Narayan for ‘Suniyo Zara’

Kumar Sanu says he had no idea he would share the mic with Udit Narayan for ‘Suniyo Zara’

Ghaziabad explosion: Delhi Police Special Cell team arrives at Vasundhara police outpost

Ghaziabad outpost blast: Delhi Police's Special Cell team reaches site; cops say investigating all angles

Karnataka E20 row: Centre rejects claims of excess ethanol blending, questions testing

Karnataka E20 row: Centre rejects claims of excess ethanol blending in petrol, questions testing

Court rejects plea for FIR against BCCI President Mithun Manhas over age fraud charge

Court rejects plea for FIR against BCCI President Mithun Manhas over age fraud charge

Aksharaa Haasan's heartfelt wish for Kamal Haasan: Not everyone has the ability to be a dad

Aksharaa Haasan's heartfelt wish for Kamal Haasan: Not everyone has the ability to be a dad

Macklemore alleges nine major arenas rejected his Palestine benefit tour over 'Free Palestine' stance (Macklemore/Instagram)

Macklemore alleges nine major arenas rejected his Palestine benefit tour over 'Free Palestine' stance