May 26, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

Kumar Mohit and Chandermohan strike gold as Indian freestyle wrestlers claim nine medals, counting

Kumar Mohit and Chandermohan strike gold as Indian freestyle wrestlers claim nine medals, counting in the U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. Photo credit: WFI

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Indian freestyle wrestlers maintained their solid form at the U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, adding four more medals to the country's tally on day four of the competition on Tuesday.

Kumar Mohit and Chandermohan led the charge by winning gold medals in their respective weight classes, while Deepak took a silver medal in the 61kg division, and another Indian grappler, also named Deepak, claimed a bronze medal in the 74kg category.

These finishes take India's freestyle medal count to six, building on the success from the previous day, where Akshay T Dhere (57kg) and Vicky (97kg) both secured gold medals.

Mohit was in complete control during his 65kg gold medal bout, recording a comfortable 12-4 victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Oskonbai A. Abdisamatov to finish on top of the podium. Later in the session, Chandermohan pulled off a thrilling 7-6 win against Kazakhstan's Yerkhan Abil to secure the 79kg title. In the 61kg final, Deepak played out a closely contested 4-4 bout against Kazakhstan’s Nurdanat Aitanov but eventually had to settle for the silver medal. Meanwhile, India secured a bronze in the 74kg category as Deepak outclassed Turkmenistan’s Vatan Annairazov with a dominant 10-0 win.

“The freestyle squad has shown great consistency over the last two days. Winning four golds, two silvers, and two bronze medals in freestyle so far is a very positive sign for us. Mohit and Chandermohan wrestled beautifully today to win their titles, and both Deepaks gave it their all on the mat. I congratulate the boys and the coaching staff for these results, and we are hopeful for more medals by the end of the day," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh.

Kumar Punit added another silver to India's tally in the 92kg division after going down 1-12 against Kyrgyzstan’s Ulukbek Soorombekov in the championship bout. Mor Sachin secured a bronze medal in the 86kg category with a solid 4-1 victory over Boburbek Ruzimboev. Lacky settled for the silver medal in the 125kg category after suffering a 0-10 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan in the title clash.

The freestyle action for the evening is still underway, with two more Indian wrestlers waiting to take the mat for their respective medal bouts.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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