Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Security forces on Wednesday asked the surrounded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, Mohammad Lateef Bhat, involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, to surrender as he kept on firing at the security forces.

An encounter started late Tuesday night between hiding terrorists and the security forces after intelligence inputs that the LeT operative, Mohammad Lateef Bhat, was hiding in the area.

Kashmir zone police said on X, “Encounter started with terrorists and joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam”.

Lateef was trapped by the security forces on Tuesday night. The forces made repeated appeals to him on a loudspeaker to lay down his weapons, but Bhat refused.

Lateef had escaped from the Laroo bypass area two days ago during an encounter with the joint security forces. His associate, Umer Nisar Dar, was killed in the Laroo encounter. Dar’s body was recovered from the site of the encounter along with his weapon. The slain terrorist was identified by his family.

Lateef and Dar had fired at and injured three CRPF personnel in the Akhran area near Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district on November 11. Security forces had started a massive operation to hunt down the two terrorists. Special Nakas and barricades were erected in Kulgam and adjoining districts to trace the terrorists.

Security forces used both hi-tech surveillance and human intervention to trace the involved terrorists. The Kulgam attack was followed by another terror strike in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division.

Two special police officers, identified as Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar, were killed by terrorists in the Kyar-Dachan forest area.

Two terror attacks occurring within 24 hours of each other had caused concern among the people, and leaders from both the ruling National Conference and the BJP expressed serious concern over official claims of having ended terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior BJP leader, Sunil Sharma and MLA Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, had questioned the wisdom of police officers to have sent the two SPOs into the forest in which the terrorist presence was suspected.

--IANS

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