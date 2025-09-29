September 29, 2025 4:31 AM हिंदी

Kuldeep Yadav hails team effort as India spinners turn the tide in Asia Cup final

Kuldeep Yadav hails team effort as India spinners turn the tide in Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday night. IANS Photos

Dubai, Sep 29 (IANS) India’s spin department played a decisive role in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, with Kuldeep Yadav emphasizing the importance of bowling in the middle overs and the advantage of having multiple spinners operating together.

“Bowling in the middle overs is very important. We, playing together, it is a luxury to have. Everyone has a different role,” Kuldeep said after the match, highlighting the teamwork and strategy that underpinned India’s bowling performance.

Pakistan had started strongly, racing to 100 for 1 in just over 10 overs, putting India under pressure early in the innings. But the bowlers pulled things back for India.

“They started really well. After 10-11 overs, they were 100-1. We knew if we could get a couple of wickets, then it was not going to be easy for the new batter to come in and score runs,” Kuldeep explained. His comments underscore the strategic planning behind India’s bowling, particularly how breaking partnerships in the middle overs can shift momentum in high-stakes games.

Kuldeep also reflected on his own approach while bowling. “When I was bowling the first over, I was trying to get them out,” he said, illustrating the aggression and focus that helped India trigger a collapse in Pakistan’s batting lineup.

The spinners, supported by the pace attack, exploited the pressure situations perfectly, taking key wickets at crucial moments and restricting Pakistan to a modest total.

India’s bowlers collectively ensured that Pakistan’s strong start did not translate into a big score, leaving the chase within reach for the batters. Kuldeep’s emphasis on roles, planning, and execution highlights the depth and balance of India’s attack.

Ultimately, the performance of the spinners, with Kuldeep leading the charge, was instrumental in India’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan and their ninth Asia Cup title, demonstrating the critical impact of smart, disciplined bowling in high-pressure matches.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Trophy row overshadows India’s Asia Cup triumph as Suryakumar reveals shock snub

Trophy row overshadows India’s Asia Cup triumph as Suryakumar reveals shock snub

‘This is New India’: Amit Malviya says India slammed Pakistan on field, put Mohsin Naqvi in his place as Men in Blue win the title with five-wicket win in the final in Dubai. IANS Photos

‘This is New India’: Amit Malviya says India slammed Pakistan on field, put Mohsin Naqvi in his place

BCCI celebrates India’s Asia Cup triumph, announces Rs 21cr prize for team and staff

BCCI celebrates India’s Asia Cup triumph, announces Rs 21cr prize for team and staff

India erupts in celebrations as Men in Blue clinch Asia Cup 2025 with five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final in Dubai on Sunday night. IANS Photos

India erupts in celebrations as Men in Blue clinch Asia Cup 2025

‘Operation Sindoor on the games field’: PM Modi congratulates team India for record ninth Asia Cup title

‘Operation Sindoor on the games field’: PM Modi congratulates team India for record ninth Asia Cup title

Bowling coach Morne Morkel lauds ‘special performance’ from India after ninth title win in Aisa Cup with victory over Pakistan in final in Dubai on Sunday night. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Morne Morkel lauds ‘special performance’ from India after ninth title win

Kuldeep Yadav hails team effort as India spinners turn the tide in Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday night. IANS Photos

Kuldeep Yadav hails team effort as India spinners turn the tide in Asia Cup final

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

‘Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

'Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence