Kuldeep Yadav hails team effort as India spinners turn the tide in Asia Cup final

Dubai, Sep 29 (IANS) India’s spin department played a decisive role in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, with Kuldeep Yadav emphasizing the importance of bowling in the middle overs and the advantage of having multiple spinners operating together.

“Bowling in the middle overs is very important. We, playing together, it is a luxury to have. Everyone has a different role,” Kuldeep said after the match, highlighting the teamwork and strategy that underpinned India’s bowling performance.

Pakistan had started strongly, racing to 100 for 1 in just over 10 overs, putting India under pressure early in the innings. But the bowlers pulled things back for India.

“They started really well. After 10-11 overs, they were 100-1. We knew if we could get a couple of wickets, then it was not going to be easy for the new batter to come in and score runs,” Kuldeep explained. His comments underscore the strategic planning behind India’s bowling, particularly how breaking partnerships in the middle overs can shift momentum in high-stakes games.

Kuldeep also reflected on his own approach while bowling. “When I was bowling the first over, I was trying to get them out,” he said, illustrating the aggression and focus that helped India trigger a collapse in Pakistan’s batting lineup.

The spinners, supported by the pace attack, exploited the pressure situations perfectly, taking key wickets at crucial moments and restricting Pakistan to a modest total.

India’s bowlers collectively ensured that Pakistan’s strong start did not translate into a big score, leaving the chase within reach for the batters. Kuldeep’s emphasis on roles, planning, and execution highlights the depth and balance of India’s attack.

Ultimately, the performance of the spinners, with Kuldeep leading the charge, was instrumental in India’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan and their ninth Asia Cup title, demonstrating the critical impact of smart, disciplined bowling in high-pressure matches.

--IANS

