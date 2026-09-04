Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Krystle D’Souza, who, along with Rida Tharana, outplayed the Innocents and emerged as the winner of “The Traitors Season 2”, said she knew over-explaining or getting defensive would give her away.

Krystle said: “Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people you genuinely like. Since I was a Traitor from the very beginning, I knew over-explaining or getting defensive would give me away.”

She added: “So I learnt kab bolna hai, kab chup rehna hai, and when to just smile and sit back. I survived suspicion, accusations, and being thrown under the bus. I even told Karan, ‘Boo ke baad main hi yahaan ki billi hoon,’ and somehow, I kept landing on my feet."

Twenty-one players walked into the palace when the show began. Weeks of murders, betrayals, wrong theories, and brutal ‘Circles of Shaq’ later, two Traitors, Krystle and Rida, walked away with the win.

By the finale, Mallika Sherawat, Sahil Salathia, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza, and Rida Tharana were the last ones still standing, each believing they had survived the palace’s biggest deceptions.

Krystle and Rida revealed themselves as Traitors, bringing one of the season’s most unexpected partnerships full circle and proving that while everyone else was busy hunting for deception.

Rida added: “If someone had told me on Day One that I would end this game as a Traitor, I would have laughed. I walked in wanting to be an Innocent because I knew I couldn’t lie, but being blackmailed changed everything.”

“As a Traitor, I had a clear roadmap to the finale, but the hardest part was dealing with the guilt of playing against people I genuinely cared about. I gave my best as an Innocent, gave my best as a Traitor, and left the finale to the universe.”

He added: “I walked into the palace as an Innocent, became a Traitor, and walked out a winner. I couldn’t have imagined a more unexpected ending.”

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

--IANS

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