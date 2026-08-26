Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan campaign pulled by brand day after actress backed ensemble

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) A day after Kriti Sanon clapped back at trolls criticizing her outfit in a recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement, the brand itself now has pulled down the campaign, stating that they have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

Kriti on August 25 shared a note on her Instagram handle, where she pointed out that the essence of any festival lies in the emotions, and not in the clothes we wear. She was seen donning an off-white ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape, and a draped skirt for an advertisement for a jewellery brand for Raksha Bandhan.

The brand on Wednesday shared a statement on Instagram, where they said that they have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture.

Kriti wrote: “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.”

“If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

The now taken-down ad led to a massive online debate, with a large number of netizens saying that Kriti's outfit was not appropriate for a campaign around a traditional Indian festival.

Kriti wrote on the photo-sharing app: “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other.”

“We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! (sic)."

The 'Cocktail 2' actress further stressed that a woman's respect for her culture should not be judged by the clothes she wears.

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!," the note concluded.

On August 24, Kangana Ranaut also took a jibe at Kriti, saying that although women have the luxury to wear whatever they want, they should still maintain certain boundaries.

"It’s is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikins to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments?", the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress wrote.

--IANS

dc/