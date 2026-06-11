June 11, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

Kriti Kharbanda sheds light on how social media is draining people

Kriti Kharbanda sheds light on how social media is draining people

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) As social media is becoming an increasing part of our everyday life, actress Kriti Kharbanda shed light on how it is constantly leaving people drained.

In her latest post, Kriti shared that she met many people who complained that social media keeps them busy without leading to any real productivity.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I met a few people today. They were all drained. Emotionally, physically and mentally. Work has been demanding without actually existing and with no guarantee. But what I realised is that They all had one thing in common. They all complained about having a social media presence and the pressure of keeping up with it. All of them have big dreams, and have the perseverance to keep chasing those dreams, but social media keeps getting in the way of that (sic)."

Kriti further stressed how there is a constant pressure to keep publishing updates, even though there are many who are not entirely comfortable with letting people into their personal lives.

She added that it is crucial for people to understand that social media is only a part of life and not our entire existence.

The 'Pagalpanti' actress's note further read, "The constant comparisons, the need to stay active and put things up for the heck of it. None of them wanted to let people into their personal lives, and some kept it that way and sadly, it made them less “appealing” — their words, not mine. In that moment, my heart sank a little. I wish people understood that social media is just one part of a truly grateful existence, and if social media didn’t exist, the truly grateful part still does."

Kriti concluded by saying that we all need to stop evaluating our and other people's worth based on social media profiles.

"So let’s normalise not wanting to share and letting people in. Protecting your peace. And stop deciding people’s worth based on social media.

I know this sounds like a rant, but I’m very certain that many people are thinking it. Hope this makes you’ll feel better. You’re not alone", " concluded the post.

--IANS

pm/

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