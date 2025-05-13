May 13, 2025 4:52 PM हिंदी

Kristy Coventry hails Asia's Olympic role at OCA General Assembly

IOC president-elect Kristy Coventry hails Asia's Olympic role at OCA General Assembly. Photo credit: IOC Media/X

Beijing (China), May 13 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President-elect Kirsty Coventry declared Asia "a central cog in the Olympic Movement" during her keynote speech at the 45th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly on Tuesday.

Addressing delegates from 45 OCA member committees at the Kuwait-based assembly, the Zimbabwean former swimming champion emphasized Asia's "dynamism, passion, and ambition" in her first formal address since the election.

"Asia has always had a special place in the Olympic Movement - and in my heart. You are central to its future," said Coventry, who will succeed Thomas Bach on June 23.

Coventry - who will become the first female IOC president and its first leader from outside Europe or North America - pledged to prioritise dialogue with athletes, reports Xinhua. "My priority is to listen - to hear your needs, expectations, and visions for shaping our Movement," stated the seven-time Olympian, vowing to keep athletes "at the heart of everything".

Coventry framed her strategy around dual pillars: Elite-level Games delivery and grassroots Olympic values promotion. "We must better support athletes' journeys through listening to them and the NOCs guiding them," she asserted, recalling her awe at the 2008 Beijing Olympics' opening ceremony in the Bird's Nest stadium.

Highlighting Asia's "unprecedented" hosting of three consecutive Games - at PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 - she praised the continent's innovative spirit, particularly regarding the inaugural Olympic Esports Games 2027 in Riyadh.

Earlier, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said Asia has "a special place in my heart" at the opening ceremony of the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in Kuwait on Monday. Bach, addressing the assembly for the final time before his tenure ends in 2025, highlighted Asia's pivotal role in his leadership. Bach credited three consecutive Asian-hosted Olympic Games - PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020, and Beijing 2022 - as the "defining chapter" of his presidency, praising the continent's resilience amid global challenges.

"Asia always has and always will have a special place in my heart," said Bach, who was awarded the OCA Order of Merit, lauded the Asian Games as a "model of success" for other continental bodies.

--IANS

bsk/

