Kristen Bell’s ‘very best spy’ secretly captures Dax Shepard gorging on snacks

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Dax Shepard has shared a candid glimpse of himself gorging on snacks while watching a show, revealing that the moment was secretly captured by his and wife Kristen Bell’s 13-year-old daughter.

Shepard took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images taken by his daughter. In the pictures, he is seen getting caught in the act of gorging on snacks sneakily.

Dax Shepard wrote in the caption: “I know this seems staged, but this was truly captured without my knowledge by our 13 year-old while we were all “watching” a show together. “The Cat Is Away” part II. @kristenanniebell”

Bell, meanwhile, affectionately called their daughter her “very best spy” for keeping tabs on everything.

“She keeps tabs on everything-Im grateful for her. She’s my very best spy,” she wrote in the comment section.

In late 2007, Bell began dating actor Dax, who is also from the Detroit metropolitan area. They announced their engagement in January 2010.They decided to delay marriage until the state of California passed legislation legalizing same-sex marriage.

They co-starred in the 2010 film When in Rome, the 2012 film Hit and Run, and the 2017 film CHiPs. After section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court on June 26, 2013, Bell asked Shepard to marry her through Twitter which he accepted.

They have two daughters, born in March 2013 and December 2014.

On the work front, Bell, who voices Anna in the “Frozen” franchise, is gearing up for the film’s third installment.

Frozen first released in 2013. The musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios is loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale "The Snow Queen".

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and written by Lee, it also features the voices of Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana.

The film's popularity spawned a franchise, which includes a short, Frozen Fever, a featurette, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, and two feature-length sequels—Frozen 2 and the upcoming Frozen 3.

Among its accolades, it won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song with "Let It Go," the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, and two Grammy Awards.

--IANS

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