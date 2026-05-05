'Krishnavataram' actress Sanskruti Jayana prepped ‘Krishna Govinda’ within just 24 hours

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) The Garba track "Krishna Govinda" from the upcoming drama "Krishnavataram" has managed to create quite a buzz among music lovers.

Making things a bit more impressive, actress Sanskruti Jayana recently revealed that she prepped "Krishna Govinda" within just 24 hours.

Sharing her experience, Sanskruti said, “It all came together really fast, within 24 hours, almost like it had its own urgency, learning the lyrics, finding the rhythm, stepping into it.”

Terming the journey as 'deeply personal', she went on to add, “Growing up, I’ve danced to these voices, dreamt of them, rehearsed to them, imagined myself somewhere in that world. And today, to be given a voice by Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam, and Neeti Mohan, it feels unreal in the most quiet, overwhelming way.”

Sanskruti added that despite the challenging shoot conditions, the experience went beyond performance.

“Somewhere in the middle of it, it stopped feeling like just a shoot. It started feeling like her," she stated.

Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan, the vibrant number features Sanskruti as Satyabhama.

Made under the direction of Hardik Gajjar, "Krishnavataram" has been presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar.

The first chapter of a three-part planned franchise, "Krishnavataram," will be reaching the cinema lovers on May 7.

Recently, Sanskruti visited Lord Krishna's Janmabhoomi, Mathura. She even met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during her visit and showed him the trailer of "Krishnavataram".

Additionally, Sanskruti also paid a visit to Lord Krishna's Karmabhoomi, Dwarka, and met the CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel. During her visit, she also offered prayers at the Satyabhama temple and Dwarkadhish temple.

"I wanted to offer my prayers at Krishna Ji's Janmabhoomi and Karmabhoomi, and since I am playing the role of Satyabhama, I also wanted to ensure that I visit the Satyabhama temple and Dwaradhish temple and seek blessings from the divine. It was such an emotional moment with the aarti, darshan, and devotion," she wrote on social media.

--IANS

pm/