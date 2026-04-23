'Krishnavataram' actress Sanskruti Jayana pays an ode to Lord Krishna as she visits his Janmabhoomi

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Sanskruti Jayana, the granddaughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister and current Governor of UP, Anandiben Patel, will soon be making her debut on the big screen with "Krishnavataram".

She will be seen playing the role of Satyabhama in her first movie. The makers recently launched the gripping trailer of the film in Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Sanskruti decided to pay a sincere ode to Lord Krishna with her social media post that read, "In the land where He was born, we gave this back to Him. Krishnavataram is made by devotees, for devotees. So it only felt right to begin at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple -not just as a launch, but as an offering. Sharing the trailer with people who love Krishna as deeply as we do felt like the truest beginning. (sic)"

Sharing what the day signified for her, she added, "The day wasn’t about an event. It was about living His values. From spending time at a goshala with thousands of cows -understanding Krishna’s deep connection with Gau Mata and nature to sitting with the Yashoda Mas, women who have been through so much, yet carry so much love -sharing moments, conversations, and simply being present with them, these weren’t activities, they were reminders of what Krishna stands for."

The team further met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during their visit.

"We also had the privilege of receiving blessings from Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Governor Anandiben Patel, and Shri Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary ji. Their guidance, encouragement, and belief in telling stories rooted in our culture meant a lot especially at the very beginning of our journey. And somewhere through all of this, I felt even closer to Satyabhama. Her fierce love, her voice, her devotion. This is my way of celebrating that love -for her, and for Krishna," she wrote.

Her note concluded with the following words, "For me, this day wasn’t just about a film. It was about understanding that when we believe in Krishna, we follow His values seva, compassion, and love. And if we can carry even a small part of that forward through our work, that, to me, felt like the real offering.”

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, "Krishnavataram" is expected to get a theatrical release on 7th May.

--IANS

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