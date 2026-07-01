Krishna Shroff says sweating out does more good for skin than expensive skincare products

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Fitness icon and social media influencer Krishna Shroff believes the secret to her healthy, glowing skin lies far beyond expensive beauty products, and more within her inner self.

The fitness enthusiast recently revealed that sweating through regular workouts has done more for her skin than most of the products in her vanity.

Sharing her approach to skincare, Krishna said, "Honestly, sweating it out does more for my skin than half my products. I used to think skincare was all about what you put on your face, but the more consistent I have gotten with my training, the more I have noticed the difference.”

She added, “My skin has never looked better since I started taking it seriously. And I genuinely think it comes down to circulation, hydration, sleep, all of it working together. People forget skincare starts from the inside."

Known for her disciplined lifestyle, Krishna has carved a niche for herself in the fitness industry.

On the professional front, Krishna has also appeared in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', ‘Gorian Chali Gaon’ and 'The 50', where her fearless personality and competitive spirit earned praise from viewers.

For the uninitiated, she is the daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff, and the younger sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

The young lady is often seen sharing fitness videos and workout sessions on her social media account.

Talking about her participation in ‘Gorian Chali Gaon’, Krishna had revealed that she did the show because of her father.

Talking about it while in an episode, Krishna was heard saying, “Honestly, I came on this journey because of them. They pushed me and motivated me. They told me that if I take this journey, I can become a different person. You will learn a lot.”

“Everything I do in life, it's always to make him proud. And I know… Honestly, I never express this much to my father. That relationship is more with my mother. But just knowing that he is already proud, that is everything for me.”

–IANS

rd/