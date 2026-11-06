Kourtney Kardashian speaks up on rumour around her split from Travis Barker

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has addressed rumours about her and husband Travis Barker heading to splitsville.

‘The Kardashians’ star opened up about the gossip during the latest episode of the reality TV show revealing her publicist had asked her to comment on "fabricated stories" which claimed the couple are living in separate homes and Kourtney insisted the speculation is "not true".

She said, "(My publicist) wrote to me this morning. She is like, 'The magazine is saying that you and Travis don’t live together anymore and you are splitting up'. I go, 'Tell them to print it'. Just see what happens. They know it is not true”.

Kourtney went on to reveal the source of the rumours is a "dumb" video posted on social media site TikTok.

She further mentioned, “They know they saw a dumb TikTok of someone who makes up fabricated stories ... And people believe it! It’s so bizarre”.

The couple married in 2022 and welcomed son Rocky into the world in November 2023. Kourtney's declaration comes after Travis opened up about their romance revealing he loved the reality star "for years" before they got together.

Earlier, speaking to Billy Corgan on his The Magnificent Others podcast, Travis said, "When it happened, it was like a perfect symmetry from both of our sides. Her friends would be like, ‘Oh, you and Trav’. And she’d be like, ‘Ah yeah, I don’t know if that’ll ever happen’. And people would say the same thing to me. We both wanted it to happen and we knew if it did happen, it would probably be like neither of us would have a choice. We would just be overwhelmed with whatever and fall madly in love”.

--IANS

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