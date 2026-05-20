MP dowry death: Ex-servicemen take out bike rally in Bhopal, seek justice for Twisha

Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) As Twisha Sharma’s family members run from pillar to post, seeking justice for their deceased daughter just months after her marriage, they found support from many ex-servicemen, who came out on the streets on Wednesday to seek justice for her.

They are demanding a fast-track probe into Twisha’s death, for which her family has pinned the blame on her husband, Samarth Singh and in-laws.

A group of retired armed forces veterans took out a bike rally on the streets of Bhopal, to draw attention to the ‘dowry death’ in the city, which has left the nation in shock and triggered calls from all quarters, including Twisha’s friends and family, demanding justice for her and jail terms for those who pushed her to take the extreme step.

The ex-servicemen, speaking to newsmen, said that they will meet the Director General of Police (DGP), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, as well as the Governor and press for a CBI probe into the case and also for bringing the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.

Twisha’s brother, Harshit, a serving officer in the Indian Armed Forces, recently spoke about the hardships that the family was undergoing while seeking justice for their deceased daughter.

He told the newsmen that he and his family were facing life threats, apparently from those connected with the influential family and also asked, “Why was Samarth Singh absconding even after a week of her sister’s death under suspicious circumstances?”

The case has been lingering for more than a week, as Trisha was found hanging on the marital home’s terrace on May 12. Her husband, Samarth Singh, son of a Bhopal district and sessions court judge, has been on the run since the registration of the case at Katara Hills police station.

Twisha’s family maintains that their daughter was mentally harassed and physically abused by her husband and in-laws, and their repeated torturing forced her to take the extreme step; however, mother-in-law Giribala Singh, also a retired judge, claims that she died by suicide and they only tried to calm down her ‘hysterical’ behaviour all through the period.

--IANS

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