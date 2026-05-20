Randeep Hooda celebrates 10 years of ‘Sarbjit’ with emotional video montage featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, on the 20th of May, celebrated 10 years of his critically acclaimed movie ‘Sarbjit’.

He took to his social media account to share a powerful video montage featuring some of the most emotional and hard hitting moments from the movie.

The actor dropped a montage reel packed with intense clips from the film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chaddha and others.

Sharing the video, Randeep simply captioned it as, “10 Years of Sarbjit.”

The montage shared by Randeep, opened with a dark and haunting frame carrying the text “10 years of Sarbjit,” followed by several emotionally charged scenes from the film.

The video showcased glimpses of Sarabjit’s character portrayed by Randeep living his happy family moments, before tragedy struck.

The montage also featured emotional scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur who had become the voice fighting for his return to India.

Directed by Omung Kumar, ‘Sarbjit’ released in 2016 and was based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who accidentally crossed the India-Pakistan border and was imprisoned in Pakistan after being accused of terrorism.

The film chronicled not just Sarabjit’s painful years in prison, but also his sister Dalbir Kaur’s fierce battle to bring him back home.

The film was produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar under the banners of T-Series, Legend Studios and others. Apart from Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also starred Richa Chadha, Darshan Kumaar and Shiwani Saini in pivotal roles.

For the uninitiated, ‘Sarbjit’ also marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second film after her comeback to cinema post motherhood. The actress had earlier returned with ‘Jazbaa’ in 2015, and followed it up with ‘Sarbjit’.

One of the biggest talking points around the film babl then was Randeep Hooda’s shocking physical transformation. To portray the tortured prisoner authentically, the actor reportedly had lost a massive amount of weight in a very short period.

–IANS

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