June 11, 2025 7:55 PM हिंदी

KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials

KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials. Photo credit: KKFI

Gurugram, June 11 (IANS) Building on the momentum of its recently concluded training programme for coaches, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), under the aegis of the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF), is conducting an international training course for Technical Officials from Thursday (June 12).

This intensive refresher programme will continue till Sunday (June 15) at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tercentenary (SGT) University, Budhera, Gurugram.

More than 100 technical officials from over 30 states and Union Territories in India and 15 international participants, including Australia, Nepal, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, have registered for this intensive course, the KKFI informed in a release on Wednesday.

In a significant first, KKFI has also extended online access to international federations, enabling global participation and knowledge sharing regardless of geographical boundaries.

The training programme features expert-led lectures and structured presentations on a wide array of topics critical to modern officiating, including rules & regulations of IKKF, terminology of Kho Kho, signals in Kho Kho, and the mechanism of officiating.

The programme also discussed the duties and functioning of the Referee Board during competitions, how to fill scoresheets, and personality development for Technical Officials, the release informed.

Structured to address both technical precision and holistic development, the course ensures that officials are equipped with the skills, confidence, and global perspective required to manage high-stakes competitions professionally.

Speaking about the initiative, Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India, said, "We are implementing best practices in Kho Kho to enhance the overall standard of the sport. This refresher course is designed to equip technical officials with the latest knowledge and updated skillsets, ensuring alignment with contemporary developments and professional standards.”

The course for technical officials follows the successful completion of the Advanced Level III-A Training course for coaches, held from June 2 to June 11, which saw active participation from nearly 20 international coaches and over 100 Indian counterparts.

In recent years, Kho Kho has transformed from a traditional Indian game into a dynamic, professionally organised sport. Through initiatives like this, KKFI reinforces its commitment to positioning India as the global hub for Kho Kho while promoting international collaboration and knowledge sharing.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

A still from Revolver Rita (Photo Credit: IANS)

Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' to hit screens on August 27

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, deeply moved

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, deeply moved

Steve Smith establishes new record for most Test runs by a visiting batter at Lord’s on Day 1 of the World Test Championships 2023-25 Final against South Africa in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Steve Smith establishes new record for most Test runs by a visiting batter at Lord’s

India’s PSUs and PSBs turn into wealth creators in last 11 years

India’s PSUs and PSBs turn into wealth creators in last 11 years

KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials. Photo credit: KKFI

KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials

Indian envoy joins Buddha Purnima day celebrations in Mongolia

Indian envoy joins Buddha Purnima day celebrations in Mongolia

'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

Tilak Varma to join Hampshire for ongoing County season; Ruturaj Gaikwad to play for Yorkshire. Photo credit: @TilakVarma/X

Tilak Varma to join Hampshire for ongoing County season

Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

A privilege to ring the bell at historic Lord’s before the start of WTC Final, says Jay Shah. Photo credit: JayShah/X

A privilege to ring the bell at historic Lord’s before the start of WTC Final, says Jay Shah