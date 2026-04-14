KJo’s quirky remark on his phone makes Meryl Streep laugh out loud

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar had a witty reaction to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep when she told him that they have the same phone.

KJo recently met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Tokyo tour. KJo, who is one of the most stylish filmmakers in Hindi cinema and a Meryl Streep fan, had his moment when he accidentally dropped his phone, and Meryl Streep, who leaned forward to help him pick his phone, said, “We have the same phone, Karan”.

KJo immediately said, “I’ll never change it now” drawing laughs from everyone in the room.

‘The Devil Wears Prada ‘2 is an upcoming sequel to the 2006 film, with an official trailer released ahead of its planned May 1, 2026 theatrical debut. The film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, and brings back original cast members including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

Earlier, Meryl Streep appeared on the chat show ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, and told the host, “20 years ago, it was categorized as a chick flick, and that designation has kind of not worn well, you know, after ‘Barbie’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, and other films that completely catch the studios by surprise that people want to see them, because they have girls in the center of the story, women in the center of the story”.

She further mentioned, “So they were not, we had to scrabble for our budget. And that was true. I think I've talked to Greta Gerwig about it. That was true with Barbie a little bit, in comparison to what they spend on other films. This one, honey, they spent the money”.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ also stars Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.

The film is set to release in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

--IANS

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