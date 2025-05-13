KIYG 2025: Farmer’s daughter, sweet shop owner’s son bag five medals for Rajasthan in cycling

Patna, May 13 (IANS) Rajasthan cyclists' renowned endurance and speed came to the fore yet again at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 Bihar when they won five of the six medals on offer in the 30km boys' and 20km girls' Time Trials on the picturesque Marine Drive along River Ganga here.

Ramavatar Chhimpa, a sweetmeat shop owner’s son from Nokha in Bikaner district who trains in the National Centre of Excellence Patiala, and Manju Choudhary, a farmer’s daughter who moved from Barmer to Bikaner to pursue cycling, emerged winners of the boys' and girls' gold medals, respectively.

Drawn to start last among 17 riders, the 17-year-old Ramavatar Chhimpa showed no signs of impatience, choosing the right time to warm up before he lined up at the start. With a sharp focus on getting his cadence right, he was 38 seconds faster than anyone else over 30km, divided into four laps of 7.5km each. It was clear that he enjoyed his ride and was aware that he had done his best.

Similarly, the reticent 16-year-old Manju Choudhary expressed herself best when on the saddle and pumping the pedals with a great sense of purpose. She knew she had to deliver her best since she was aware that she was up against some good riders from her own State and Maharashtra.

Maharashtra’s Jui Gajanan Narkar was the only non-Rajasthan rider who earned a podium finish on Tuesday. She got a silver in the girls' event. However, as someone who had finished second to Harshita Jakhar in the juniors' Time Trial in the National Championships, she would rue finishing more than a minute behind Manju Choudhary.

Bihar State Sports Authority had done well to ensure one carriageway remained traffic-free during the competition, and the cyclists were pleased that they could power on without traffic slowing them down. With such good road conditions, they expressed themselves on the big stage.

The results:

Boys' 30km Time Trial: 1. Ramavatar Chhimpa (Rajasthan) 40:21.245; 2. Mahadev Saran (Rajasthan) 40:59.486; 3. Mahaveer Saran (Rajasthan) 41:43.480.

Girls' 20km Time Trial: 1. Manju Choudhary (Rajasthan) 32:15.142; 2. Jui Gajanan Narkar (Maharashtra) 32:49.291; 3; Rukhamani (Rajasthan) 33:40.233.

--IANS

bsk/