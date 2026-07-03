Kishore Kumar's son Sumeet shares singer's rare pics with wives Ruma & Leena Chandvarkar

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Singer Sumit Ganguly took a trip down memory lane as he wished his elder brother, singer Amit Kumar, on his birthday.

The younger son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, celebrated the occasion by sharing a treasure trove of rare family photographs featuring their legendary father with both his wives from different phases of his life, and their loved ones.

Taking to his social media account, Sumit posted a carousel of priceless black-and-white and vintage photographs chronicling the Ganguly family's journey through the years.

The collection opens with a heartwarming picture of a young Kishore Kumar cradling baby Amit Kumar in his arms. Other photographs show Amit with his father at different stages of life, along with endearing childhood moments shared with Sumit.

In a rare set of pictures, the legendary singer in one picture is seen with his wife Leena Chandavarkar and their son Sumit along with a young Amit, and another picture shows Kishore with his first wife and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta.

Another picture also includes an old family portrait featuring Kishore Kumar's mother, Gouri Devi, alongside Amit and Kishore himself

Sharing the photographs, Sumit wrote, "From this precious moment when I was just a baby, to every step we've taken together since… you've always been my guiding light. Happy Birthday to the man who has been my pillar, my hero, and my big brother since day one and for being my absolute hands on father. Love you eternally & immensely always & forever, Amit Dada. #AmitKumar #Brotherhood #FamilyLegacy #kishorekumar."

For the uninitiated, on the personal front, Kishore Kumar was married four times, to Ruma Guha Thakurta, Madhubala, Yogeeta Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.

Amit Kumar is his son from his first marriage with actress-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta, while Sumit Ganguly (also known as Sumeet Kumar) is his son with actress Leena Chandavarkar, whom Kishore Kumar married in 1980.

–IANS

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