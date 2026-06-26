Kiren Rijiju meets Dalai Lama in Delhi, says spiritual leader recovering well after knee surgery

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday met the Dalai Lama in New Delhi to enquire about his health following his recent knee replacement surgery, and said the Tibetan spiritual leader was in good spirits and recovering well.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Rijiju posted, “I went to enquire after the health of His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Delhi. Delighted to see him in good spirits & recovering well after his recent knee surgery. I sought his profound blessings. As always, left inspired by his compassion, wisdom & humility.”

The minister’s visit comes days after the Dalai Lama underwent a successful left knee replacement surgery in the national capital. According to his office, the procedure was successful, and the Tibetan spiritual leader is recovering steadily under close medical supervision.

The Dalai Lama had recently undergone a left knee replacement at a hospital in New Delhi. His personal physician, Dr Tsetan Dorji Sadutshang, confirmed that the surgery was “very successful” and that the 90-year-old spiritual leader returned to his hospital room in stable condition after the procedure.

Doctors have said his recovery is progressing well and that he remains in good spirits. His office also expressed gratitude to the medical, nursing and administrative teams of the hospital for their professionalism and care during treatment.

The latest surgery follows a right knee replacement that the Dalai Lama underwent in New York in 2024. He had recovered well from that procedure and resumed his public engagements soon afterwards.

Following his recovery from the latest surgery, the Dalai Lama is expected to travel to Ladakh towards the end of June for his annual summer stay. The visit is part of his long-standing tradition of spending the summer months in the union territory to avoid the monsoon season in Dharamshala.

This year’s stay in Ladakh is also expected to coincide with the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday on July 6, with celebrations likely to be held there.

The Dalai Lama continues to command immense respect across the world for his message of peace, compassion and non-violence, with political leaders, spiritual followers and well-wishers closely monitoring updates on his recovery.

--IANS

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