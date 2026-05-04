King shares how 'Lukkhe' reshaped his approach to Live concerts

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Singer-songwriter King, who has made his acting debut with the streaming series ‘Lukkhe’, has spoken about how the show influenced his performance on stage.

King has discovered a new kind of discipline through acting, one that is already feeding back into the way he performs for a crowd. Ahead of the show’s premiere, he shared how the experience has reshaped his approach to live concerts.

Talking about the show, King shared, “When you are performing at a live concert, there is no room for error. And in case a mistake happens, we need to act fast and rectify it while still entertaining the people witnessing the show live. It’s a very different ballgame altogether. But when you are acting, you get to solve and correct your mistakes 5-6 times in one shot, thanks to different camera angles”.

The series also stars Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Shivankit Singh Parihar in lead roles, alongside Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in pivotal roles.

He further mentioned, “Being a very imaginative person, I could understand and figure out the different angles, different takes, and the choreography I needed to perform for a shot to make it look natural and smooth. The practice and choreography I absorbed really helped me in live shows. In a live concert, when you are holding a mic and moving to certain places, it’s about how you move, where the cameras are placed, and how to make those transitions seamless. It’s all about practice and how you can make your show immersive, both live and digitally. I have rage when I am on stage, but this new learning has given me command on stage”.

Produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, ‘Lukkhe’ is directed by Himank Gaur, and is created and executive produced by Deobjit Das Purkayastha and Agrim Joshi.

The series is set to stream on May 8 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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