Islamabad, Nov 28 (IANS) Pakistan's Balochistan province has been grappling with a broader pattern of abductions amid a decades-long separatist insurgency that continues to fuel insecurity across the region, a report has stated.

Those targeted in kidnappings include government officials, security personnel, workers and civilians, with incidents reported along major highways and in remote areas, according to a report in 'The Diplomat'.

“Three young men were abducted at gunpoint in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan on November 16, after armed men riding motorcycles intercepted them near the Kotera River in Jhal Magsi district. Police identified the victims as Riaz Ahmed, Iltazai Lashari, and Tariq Lashari. While both the police and security forces launched a search operation, the men’s whereabouts remained unknown as of this writing. No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, and authorities have not publicly identified the perpetrators,” the report detailed.

“The incident draws attention to a dimension of Pakistan’s security crisis that receives less scrutiny than suicide bombings, improvised explosive device attacks, and armed assaults: the use of kidnapping to intimidate, gain resources, and exert pressure,” it noted.

Citing data from an Islamabad-based security research organisation, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the report said 88 people were abducted in militant violence-related incidents across Pakistan in October 2026, marking a 22 per cent increase from 72 in September.

This marked the highest monthly count over the past year. Of the total, 70 abductions were recorded in Balochistan, accounting for close to 80 per cent of all cases nationwide.

Highlighting the growing cases in Balochistan, the report said, “On October 16, armed men intercepted the vehicle of Asad Ullah Kakar, commissioner of Rakhshan division, while he was travelling from Quetta to Kharan along the Noshki-Kharan highway. The attackers abducted the senior government official and his driver, although the latter was released. No group publicly claimed responsibility in the initial reporting.”

“In a similar case, Kharan Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Soomro was seized along with his companions on September 20. He was released on October 3 after nearly two weeks in captivity, following negotiations involving local tribal elders and the kidnappers, according to officials. His release highlighted the role of informal tribal mediation in securing the freedom of abductees, particularly in areas where conventional law enforcement has struggled to resolve such cases,” The Diplomat mentioned.

The report highlighted that disappearances and kidnappings in Balochistan cannot be attributed only to separatist groups. Some are ordinary abductions carried out by criminals seeking ransom and exploiting the prevailing instability.

The region also faces the longstanding issue of enforced disappearances, with families accusing Pakistani security agencies of detaining their relatives without revealing their whereabouts, the report stated.

“These cases are distinct from militant hostage-taking and should not be conflated,” it noted.

--IANS

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