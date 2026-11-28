Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Union Minister and actress Smriti Irani was invited as Guest of Honour to the Parliament House in Canberra at the Annual Parliamentary Deepawali celebration. During her visit, Smriti paid tribute to the Indian diaspora for its contribution to Australia and its enduring role in boosting relations between the two countries.

Smriti took note of the impact the Australians of Indian origin have across business, the professions and public life. She gave a special mention to the entrepreneurs who create employment opportunities in both countries, along with the families and community organisations that help keep the cultural ties across generations.

Smriti was welcomed to the Diwali celebration by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick MP, and Senator Katy Gallagher, Minister for Finance and Minister for Women.

The politician and actress was even acknowledged by the Speaker during Question Time. While speaking to the Australian Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong, Smriti talked about the diaspora’s contribution to Australian society and the central place of women-led development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India.

Smriti's visit to Sydney and Canberra took place from 23 to 26 November 2026 under Australia’s Special Visits Program, at the invitation of her hosts in recognition of her work on women’s representation and economic participation.

During her trip, she met with Minister for Small Business Anne Aly MP, along with parliamentarians Andrew Charlton, Julian Hill and Tim Watts, and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Being the founder of the Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality, Smriti brought a practical investment question to her conversations in Australia.

Smriti further shed light on the scope for investors and businesses in both countries to connect with women-led enterprises seeking capital to expand, find commercial partners and enter each other’s markets.

According to Smriti, this can be an opportunity to deepen investment ties between India and Australia, providing the women entrepreneurs with increased means to expand their businesses across borders.

--IANS

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