Brussels, Nov 28 (IANS) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned of widespread violence if attempts are made to divide Sindh, saying any such move could trigger unrest across several cities in the province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas and Nawabshah, a report has stated

“If Sindh is divided by force, there will be blood on the streets of Karachi, not garbage,” European Times quotes Bilawal as saying during a public event in Pakistan.

He warned that any attempt to divide Sindh forcibly would have serious consequences and the bloodshed was unlikely to stop at a single death. As chairman of the PPP, a key partner in the federal coalition, Bilawal's warning cannot be dismissed as mere rhetoric, the report mentioned.

“The plan he was describing is not administrative modernisation. It is the final stage of a project to remove every legislature in Pakistan capable of refusing the military establishment anything, and the people designing it have not thought about what happens when the refusals move from assembly floors to the streets,” it added.

According to the report, the proposed restructuring would replace Pakistan’s four existing provinces with 12, dividing Punjab into four units, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan into three each, and Sindh into two. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, considered close to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, first brought the idea into the public domain on July 30.

“Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the new year will bring the new system. Mustafa Kamal of the MQM says December is decisive and wants Karachi to have its own provincial government. Naqvi has met President Asif Ali Zardari to seek his support, and the timeline aims to settle the matter before the Senate elections of March 2027. No draft text exists, no boundaries have been published, and no province has been named officially. A country of 250 million is being redrawn from a set of talking points only,” European Times detailed.

The report noted that the government's backup plan was even more revealing than the referendum itself. If the joint sitting fails, it intends to approach the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), a body that did not exist two years ago.

The court was created under the 27th Amendment in November 2025, the same amendment that elevated Munir to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), placing all three services and intelligence branches under his authority, and granted lifelong immunity from prosecution to the office of Field Marshal.

In effect, the very institution that could be called upon to approve Sindh's dismemberment was established by the same power structure now pushing for it, the report highlighted.

Within hours of Bilawal’s comments, Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah suggested on television that the remarks constituted grounds for disqualification.

“Bilawal has stated the obvious consequence out loud. The military-backed federal government’s answer was to threaten to disqualify him for saying it. Munir is in no mood to delay the amendment, and he wouldn’t mind using violent means and a compromised judiciary to pass it,” the report noted.

--IANS

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