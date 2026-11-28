London, Nov 28 (IANS) Six Premier League games are scheduled for Sunday, with league leader Arsenal hosting Manchester City in a key match in the title race and Everton welcoming Liverpool for the Merseyside derby.

Arsenal go into the match six points clear of City and have a chance to widen that gap to nine.

Mikel Arteta's side has built its game on a solid defense, conceding an average of just 0.64 goals per game. Manchester City has drawn one and lost three of its last four Premier League matches.

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals and Rayan Cherki has added five for Manchester City, which has conceded an average of 1.27 goals per game, reports Xinhua.

Sunday's action gets underway with the 249th Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium, where ninth-placed Everton face fourth-placed Liverpool.

Liverpool have scored at least three goals in each of their last three league wins, including a 4-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend.

Forward Alexander Isak, with seven goals, and playmaker Florian Wirtz, with four assists, have been central to Liverpool's attack.

Winger Victor Munoz will miss the derby after picking up a knee injury in Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League win in Bruges in midweek.

Everton are looking to rebound from a 4-0 defeat at Brentford that ended a three-match winning run in all competitions. The hosts will be without captain James Tarkowski, who was sent off against Brentford, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and top scorer Thierno Barry likely to have key roles.

Elsewhere on Sunday, second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion host 13th-placed Newcastle United as they look to recover from a defeat to Hull City. Hull visit bottom club Crystal Palace, whose Europa League victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday gave new coach Thomas Frank his first win in charge.

An improving Tottenham Hotspur visit Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, while fifth-placed AFC Bournemouth travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. Marco Rose's side is seeking an 11th straight win in all competitions and a sixth in a row in the Premier League.

In the last round, Premier League leader Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw away to Newcastle United, missing the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal were the better side in the first half and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Kai Havertz set up Eberechi Eze, who swept the ball home.

Harvey Barnes equalised in the 49th minute after Martin Odegaard lost possession, and Malick Thiaw put Newcastle ahead in the 62nd minute. David Raya was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga after appearing to injure his shoulder, before Noni Madueke rescued a point for Arsenal in the 78th minute.

Manchester City ended a run of three straight league defeats with a 1-1 home draw against Fulham, who ended a run of 20 consecutive defeats against City.

--IANS

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